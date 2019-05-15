Police capture “masked bandit” after responding to robbery call at Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a family is safe after they were able to capture a masked bandit during a robbery call – a very small masked bandit!

Recently, police responded to a robbery in progress after a family thought they heard someone trying to break into a window.

When police arrived, they found a month-old raccoon caught in the window screen, trying to free herself.

The responding officer, Officer Toni Hill, a former zookeeper at the Tulsa Zoo and previous wildlife rehabber, was able to free the raccoon. Hill wrapped the animal in a blanket and took her to Wing It, an animal rehabilitation group.

“Another bandit off of the streets, your trash cans are safe again,” Tulsa police said on Facebook.

The family has declined to press charges.