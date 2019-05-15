Police questioning four in pregnant Chicago woman’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are questioning four people in connection with the disappearance of a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Pilsen.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was nine months pregnant when she went missing April 23 after leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen. Her family said after she left the school, she went to a home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place for a stroller exchange she set up on Facebook.

Hours later that same day, a 46-year-old resident of the home on West 77th Place called police and claimed she had just had a baby boy. The baby was not breathing and paramedics performed CPR. The baby was transported to Christ Hospital. Neighbors confirm to WGN they saw a woman come running outside screaming, holding a newborn baby, claiming it was hers.

However, Ochoa-Uriostegui's family said DNA evidence shows it was the 19-year-old's baby. They said the baby has brain damage and is not expected to survive.

Police have not confirmed any connection yet between that baby's birth and Ochoa-Uriostegui's case. Ochoa-Uriostegui's due date was May 5.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors near the home told WGN they witnessed Chicago police officers enter the home and bring four adults — two women and two men — outside and into squad cars.

Neighbors said it was a 46-year-old woman who lives there, her boyfriend, the woman's daughter and another man in his 20s.

Chicago police said just after 1:30 a.m. May 8, they found a vehicle matching the description of Ochoa-Uriostegui's car on West 77th Place, miles from her home.

Neighbors said police came door-to-door last week, questioning them about the Honda Civic deserted down the street with parking tickets piling up on it.

A neighbor showed WGN a Facebook chat from April between Ochoa-Uriostegui and the woman who lives in the home on West 77th Place. In the chat, the two women were communicating about baby clothes.

The woman told Ochoa-Uriostegui's, “my girl has all brand new boy clothes her son never wore” and to private message her for more info.

This investigation remains ongoing.