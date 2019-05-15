Several streets in downtown Oklahoma City closed after incident at Devon Tower

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several busy streets in downtown Oklahoma City will be closed as crews prepare to inspect a skyscraper.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the Devon Tower after learning that two people were trapped on a lift.

Officials say two people, who are believed to be window washers, were on the lift when it started swinging out of control.

The lift hit part of the Devon Tower, which broke glass near the top of the structure.

Fortunately, crews were able to rescue the pair and bring them back to safety.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are warning drivers to avoid the area, even though the men are safe.

Crews say that the following areas are closed as a safety precaution:

Sheridan Ave. between Robinson and Hudson

Robinson Ave. between Main St. and Sheridan

Devon Energy Center South Plaza.

Officials say the areas are closed until the Devon Tower is inspected and secured. As a safety precaution, employees and passersby are asked to avoid the area.