Students, staff speak out as OU begins search for new president

NORMAN, Okla. - Even though classes are over for the summer, students, faculty and staff were on campus this morning to voice their concerns about the hiring process as OU starts the search for its new President.

“Look for someone who will best serve the students,” said former OU staff member Daniel Dukes.

“We care about the university we ain't here to tear it down we are asking for inclusion,” said OU Alum Garland Pruitt of the NAACP OKC.

On Saturday, Jim Gallogly announced he will be stepping down as president after less than a year in office The former private businessman’s tenure marked by financial cuts, racial incidents and an investigation into sexual misconduct claims against his predecessor David Boren and Boren’s staff.

"The regents need look no further than these students, faculty, and staff here for the necessary characteristics of a president and leader of an institution,” said former OU Staff member and Alum Jess Eddy.

Eddy is one of the alleged victims in the Boren sexual misconduct investigation. He also helped to organize the event.

“We wanted to make it very clear that the students' interest is the most important interest that the board of regents should consider moving forward,” said Eddy.

Students rallied, even in summer, to support the call for transparency and inclusion as the OU Board of Regents begins their search for a new president.

“As students, our most powerful tool is to speak up and is to use our voice,” said Aran Gibbs, OU student.

“This is not about a team Boren or team Gallogly issue. We want a university that is open to listening to students,” said Eduardo Campbell.

Campbell is originally from Panama. He says he wants to make sure the Board of Regents gets it right this time.

“We're not here just to complain; we are here to give suggestions about how we should move forward and learn from the mistakes in the past,” said Campbell.

There is a Board of Regents meeting set for Thursday night at the Bird library. On the agenda: the search for a new president. The speakers today say they plan on being there.