Two arrested after meth, firearms found during search at Haskell County home

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A man and woman were arrested after Oklahoma deputies found drugs and firearms during a search warrant.

On Tuesday, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Jonathan Sustaire, near State Highway 31 and Lona Valley Road.

During the search, deputies found approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, over 100 tablets of RX drugs, marijuana and three firearms.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sustaire and a woman, Hali Murray, were both arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent RX’s, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine without a tax stamp and possession of paraphernalia.

Sustaire was also booked on the charge of possession of a firearm AFCF.

