Woman arrested after allegedly pulling knife on Walmart security officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on security officers at a grocery store.

Around 10 p.m. on May 13, Oklahoma City officers were called to the Belle Isle Walmart after learning about a shoplifter that had allegedly pulled a knife on employees.

According to the arrest affidavit, security officers told police that 37-year-old Heather Dearman was seen concealing spray paint, knives, and a padlock in her purse as she walked around the store.

Store officials say they saw Dearman walk past the registers and attempt to leave the store without paying for any of the items.

At that point, two security officers, who are off-duty Valley Brook police officers, attempted to stop her.

“When [Dearman] finally turned around she had an open folding knife in her hand,” the affidavit states.

Police say Dearman was told to drop the knife but refused. Officials say one of the off-duty officers drew his pistol, and that is when Dearman dropped the knife.

Dearman was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, larceny, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.