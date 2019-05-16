4-year-old boy dies in Pawnee County crash
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy in Pawnee County.
It happened Wednesday just after midnight on State Highway 18, approximately nine miles south of Pawnee.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northbound on the highway when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the left and struck a standing tree.”
The driver was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. The four-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.