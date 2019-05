× City of Moore cancels 12th Annual bike event

MOORE, Okla. – City of Moore officials have canceled the 12th Annual BikeMoore event Saturday due to weather forecasts.

Authorities say this event will not be rescheduled.

Anyone who pre-registered early can still pick up their t-shirts at the Community Development Department at City Hall.

City Hall hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City Hall is located at 301 N. Broadway Ave.

Call 405-793-5053 for more information.