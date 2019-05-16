× Cowgirls Open Regional With Win Over BYU

Oklahoma State’s softball team opened their NCAA host regional with a 3-1 win over Brigham Young on Thursday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

OSU scored all of their runs in the first two innings, two in the first and one in the second.

Madi Sue Montgomery singled in Rylee Bayless for the first run, then when Michaela Richbourg grounded into a double play, Samantha Show scored to make it 2-0.

The Cowgirls got another run in the second inning when Show doubled in Shalee Brantley and it was 3-0.

Show got the pitching win, giving up just three hits and striking out two, finally surrendering a run in the 6th inning on an RBI single.

OSU improves to 40-14 on the season.

The Cowgirls will face in-state rival Tulsa on Friday at noon, with the winner moving on to the regional championship round.

The two teams split two games during the regular season.