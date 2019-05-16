× Crews inspect damage to Devon Tower after terrifying ordeal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are still trying to figure out what caused a wild scene atop the Devon Tower on Wednesday.

It was an unbelievable and terrifying sight Wednesday morning in downtown Oklahoma City – a window washing basket swinging high above the Devon Tower.

It became unsecured, leaving two men inside in serious danger.

“You could hear it hitting, very loudly, the side of the building,” said Dave Hager, CEO of Devon Energy.

A little more than 30 minutes after the original call, firefighters were able to get the men to safety.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 flew around the Devon Tower on Thursday as crews inspected the damage.

Authorities say falling debris is still a danger, which is why streets around the tower are still blocked off.