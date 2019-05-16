Despite traffic concerns, longtime Costco customers excited to shop locally in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Costco opened its first Oklahoma City location on Thursday.

Located on Western, just off the Kilpatrick Turnpike, the store is expected to bring more traffic to an already busy area.

It's also bringing Oklahoma City some tax dollars that were previously spent elsewhere.

Some folks got to Costco as early as 3 a.m. on Thursday to get their spot in line and a parking spot.

With excitement as large as the store's teddy bears, customers filed into Oklahoma City's Costco for the first time Thursday, along with someone who possibly had a hand in getting it here.

"I said you need one in Oklahoma City because I just recently relocated here," Lyles said. "I love their gas and I love their clothes here."

Lyles had been writing into the retailer before they announced the store would be coming here. Others from out-of-state feel the addition of new businesses like this will convince more and more to move to and stay in Oklahoma.

"There's just no need to go back to L.A.," said Eric Diaz. "We've got it all here."

"Oh yeah, everything brand new here," said his brother Edgar. "Might as well just stay."

Michell Dallal says he and his wife had been traveling to Dallas for their Costco runs.

"So we're happy we have one here," he said.

He was the first person to make a purchase at the store. His tax dollars are now going back to the local economy.

"My wife's still in there filling the cart up, so I'm gonna go back in there and get her in a little bit," Dallal said.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is asking drivers to be alert and aware in the area of the Kilpatrick Turnpike and Western as they anticipate more traffic in that area near the store.