× Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic during Costco’s grand opening, turnpike officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning drivers to prepare for heavy traffic near the grand opening of a much-anticipated wholesale store in Oklahoma City.

After many years of rumors, officials announced that Costco would be coming to Oklahoma City in the spring of 2019.

The new store, located near Memorial and Western, is set to open Thursday at 8 a.m.

The store will bring approximately 150 part-time and full-time jobs. The facility is approximately 150,000 square feet.

Turnpike officials say they are expecting and preparing for increased traffic in the Chisholm Creek area, especially for turnpike travelers exiting off at Western.

According to Costco’s Facebook page, the opening day event is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Costco is located at 13200 N Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.