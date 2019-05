× Fire crews responding to Edmond house fire

EDMOND, Okla. – Multiple fire crews are responding to a house fire in Edmond Thursday afternoon.

Oak Cliff and Edmond fire crews were called to the house near Waterloo and Sooner Rd. around 3 p.m.

Flames and smoke were visible from the roof upon arrival.

There is no word on the cause or if there were any injuries involved with this fire.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.