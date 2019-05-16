Rescan Instructions

Inside lane of I-40 westbound reopened at Harrah Road following overturned semi fire

Posted 5:44 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53AM, May 16, 2019

UPDATE: The inside lane of I-40 westbound at Harrah-Newalla Road has been reopened. The outside lane will be closed for most of Thursday morning for cleanup. 

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Part of a busy interstate near Newalla is shut down due to an overturned semi fire.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at I-40 and Harrah Road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says I-40 westbound at Harrah is shut down due to the incident.

Drivers are asked to exit at Harrah-Newalla Road and take it to SE 59th it, getting back onto I-40 at Peebly Road.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

