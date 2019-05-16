Rescan Instructions

Investigators arrest man in connection to Spencer drive-by shooting

SPENCER, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma County say they have arrested a man connected to a drive-by shooting in Spencer.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on May 9, officers were called to a drive-by shooting at a home near NE 36th and Post Rd. in Spencer.

Investigators learned that someone in a white SUV pulled up around midnight and fired several rounds at people standing outside of the home.

Fortunately, no one was hit.

Just 30 minutes later, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office found the SUV in the 10000 block of N.E. 36th.

A short time later, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department learned that 33-year-old Omega Deandre Wallace was the one responsible for the shooting.

Wallace was arrested on a complaint of using a vehicle to facilitate the use of a firearm.

