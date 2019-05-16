Man charged in Shawnee murder found not guilty

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Pottawatomie County man who was charged in connection with a man’s murder has been found not guilty of the crime.
On Aug. 27, officers in Shawnee were called to the area of Broadway St. and Dewey St. in reference to a homicide.
Witnesses told investigators that they saw a white man and a Native American man arguing in the street.
“Witnesses in the area saw a white male and an Indian male, later identified as Mark Anthony Little, arguing in the street,” Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, told News 4. “The white male pulled out a firearm and shot Little.”
Little was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Two days later, investigators arrested Wayne Eric Dyke, Jr. as a person of interest in the case.
Dyke was charged with one count of first-degree murder- deliberate intent.
On Wednesday, a jury in Pottawatomie County found Wayne Eric Dyke, Jr. not guilty of murder.