Rescan Instructions

Man charged in Shawnee murder found not guilty

Posted 12:23 pm, May 16, 2019, by

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Pottawatomie County man who was charged in connection with a man’s murder has been found not guilty of the crime.

On Aug. 27, officers in Shawnee were called to the area of Broadway St. and Dewey St. in reference to a homicide.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a white man and a Native American man arguing in the street.

“Witnesses in the area saw a white male and an Indian male, later identified as Mark Anthony Little, arguing in the street,” Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, told News 4. “The white male pulled out a firearm and shot Little.”

Little was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Two days later, investigators arrested Wayne Eric Dyke, Jr. as a person of interest in the case.

Dyke was charged with one count of first-degree murder- deliberate intent. 

Wayne Eric Dyke Jr.

On Wednesday, a jury in Pottawatomie County found Wayne Eric Dyke, Jr. not guilty of murder.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.