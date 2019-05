OKLAHOMA CITY – When you’re dealing with an emergency, paramedics may be the ones who answer your call for help.

Recently, a paramedic and EMT were dropping off a patient at OU Medical Center when they heard another call for help.

This time, it wasn’t a patient who needed medical assistance.

Instead, 10 tiny ducklings had fallen into a drain on the helipad.

The medical team and the flight crew worked together to save all 10 ducklings and move them to a nearby pond.