New Achille mayor will not face charges for December arrest

ACHILLE, Okla. – Authorities in Bryan County say charges will not be filed against the new Achille mayor following his arrest in December.

In December, then- Achille councilman Lynn Chambers was arrested after police said they discovered 200 grams of meth, two pounds of marijuana, and several guns on his property.

Chambers was arrested on complaints of meth trafficking and possession of weapons.

Chambers denies the allegations that anything was found on his property.

“They found nothing on my property. There’s no pictures, no proof or anything. They didn’t find anything,” said Chambers.

A former Achille police officer told KXII that the weapons and drugs were not found inside Chambers’ home, but says the meth was found in a shop building on Chambers’ property.

Officials told KXII that charges will not be filed in the case because the Achille Police Department performed an improper search of his home.

Chambers was recently elected the new mayor of Achille; a decision that has already caused a newly elected trustee to resign.