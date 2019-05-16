Norman City Council approves resolution for future senior center

NORMAN, Okla. – City leaders in Norman say a plan for a new senior center is moving forward.

The Norman City Council passed a resolution at its May 14 meeting, appropriating $7.6 million for the new Norman Forward Senior Center near Reaves Park.

The senior center will be located in the southwest corner of Reaves Park, where the old Reaves Center is located.

Organizers say city leaders will begin interviewing design firms in early June.

The public input and design process is expected to be complete in 2020 with construction beginning in 2021.