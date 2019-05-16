× OAAC issues “Very High Alert” for grass pollen

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic has issued a ‘Very High Alert’ for grass pollen.

Officials said on Thursday this is an extreme exposure situation and seriously allergic people should stay indoors as much as possible.

The best way to combat the allergens is to:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clotheslines.