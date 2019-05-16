× OKC Zoo celebrating World Turtle Day with educational activities

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Bob Moore Subaru are teaming up to celebrate World Turtle Day May 23 with “turtle-y awesome” activities.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, zoo-goers can enjoy a special scavenger safari, bio-facts, two keeper connections plus a presentation from Josh Lucas, lead herpetology caretaker, about his radiated tortoise rescue mission to Madagascar.

The Zoo wants to show how individuals can help conserve and protect endangered species. Over 50% of all turtles are endangered or critically endangered, making turtle one of the most endangered vertebrates on the planet.

The World Turtle Day scavenger safari allows kids 11 and under to find six species of turtles at the Zoo and correctly determine their conservation status using the information posted at their habitats. After finishing the scavenger safari card, take it to Guest Services in the entry plaza and, if all the statuses of all six species are correct, you will receive a prize!

To learn more, call (405) 424-3344 or visit www.okczoo.org.

