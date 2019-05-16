× Oklahoma child sexual abuse suspect arrested in Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An 80-year-old Oklahoma man suspected of sexually abusing children he was appointed to help has been arrested in Florida.

Osceola County jail records indicate Gabriel Joseph Lievano was arrested Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from Oklahoma.

Jail records indicate he was being held without bond Thursday but don’t list an attorney to speak for him.

An Oklahoma County judge issued an arrest warrant last week for Lievano, who is suspected of inappropriately touching four children as a volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Lievano allegedly met all four children through CASA, which appoints volunteers to meet with children who have been abused or neglected and advocate for their needs in court.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Matthews says there is no immediate information on when Lievano might be returned to Oklahoma.