Oklahoma City police investigating after car burglaries, possible serial bank stalker

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are trying to find the people responsible for possibly following several bank customers from their banks to their next destination and stealing hundreds of dollars they withdrew from their vehicles.

It’s happened six times this year, with the most recent cases happening on April 22, 23 and 24.

Two cases happened at the Bank of America at Penn and Memorial and a third case happened at the Chase Bank near S. Penn and I-240.

In each case, the victim left the bank with hundreds of dollars in cash inside an envelope or a bag, drove to another destination to continue running errands and left the cash in the console, glove compartment or out in the open.

When each victim returned to their vehicle only a few minutes later, their window had been smashed out and the cash was gone.

Police believe the same group of people may be responsible for all six cases.

Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information that could lead to an arrest.