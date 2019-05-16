Oklahoma House passes criminal justice reform measure to apply state question retroactively

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Lawmakers say they are beginning a new chapter in criminal justice reform in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would help ease prison overcrowding by applying State Question 780 retroactively.

State Question 780 reclassified some criminal offenses, like drug possession and property crimes, to misdemeanors instead of felonies.

On Thursday, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle held a joint press conference to discuss the importance of criminal justice reform. They say passing HB 1269 is a step in the right direction.

“We know that Governor Stitt is focused on criminal justice reform, and I think you will see several more pieces of legislation in the future that will try to right the ship and stem incarceration rates in Oklahoma,” Rep. Sen. Stephanie Bice said.

The bill would also allow people to have certain misdemeanors expunged from their records.