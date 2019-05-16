× Oklahoma mother who stabbed young daughter, set house on fire sentenced to life in prison

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother who stabbed her daughter dozens of times before setting her house on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.

Taheerah Ahmad was accused of tying up two of her daughters, aged 11 and 9, before stabbing the 11-year-old girl repeatedly last year.

Ahmad was charged with one count of assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of child neglect and one count of first-degree arson.

In April, she pleaded guilty to the charges without hearing the sentencing recommendation from the prosecution.

When police questioned Ahmad about the brutal crime, she reportedly told police she committed the acts because she had become upset “because of the way they were reading and looking at her,” according to a police report.

Ahmad allegedly stabbed the 11-year-old girl “50 to 70 times” and struck her over the head several times with a pick-ax, the police report states.

While Ahmad was allegedly stabbing the 11-year-old girl, her 8-year-old daughter helped the 9-year-old girl escape, who then ran to a nearby family member’s home to get help.

After the stabbing, Ahmad reportedly set the kitchen on fire and then left the home with the 8-year-old girl.

The report also says Ahmad wanted to burn down the residence to “further ensure that (the 11-year-old) was dead.”

Police said the 11-year-old had dozens of stab wounds to the torso along with puncture wounds to her legs, neck, hands, and face when she was found.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Ahmad to three life prison sentences, which will run concurrently, meaning all sentences will be served at the same time.

According to KJRH, she also faces an additional 10 years in prison after the life term. She must serve 85 percent of her term before being eligible for parole.