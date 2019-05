× One killed in accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person was killed in a horrific crash on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck near Melrose and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say the person riding the motorcycle was killed when the bike and the pickup truck collided.

At this point, officials have not said what caused the accident.