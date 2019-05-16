OSBI agents investigating attempted suicide at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say an inmate is on life support after trying to commit suicide in the Jefferson County Jail.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say an inmate attempted to hang himself in the Jefferson County Jail on May 14.

Investigators say the inmate tried using his clothing and a towel to hang himself from his bunk.

His cellmate woke up to the noise and alerted staff members, who immediately began performing CPR. The inmate was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he is currently on life support.

Officials with the OSBI say they are currently investigating the attempted suicide.