OU Board of Regents vote for new President

NORMAN, Okla. – The OU Board of Regents are working through the night to discuss and consider who will be the next president of the university.

This comes following OU President James Gallogly’s decision to retire after being in office for less than a year.

The board voted to go into executive session as soon as the meeting began at 8:15 p.m.

According to the OU Faculty Handbook, if a sitting president steps down then the board will appoint an interim president or a new president.

The board allowed media into the meeting room for just a few minutes before heading into executive session.

The late meeting drew several people who have been pressing the university for months now.

This includes former dean Suzette Grillot who is still planning to see Gallogly in court.

Grillot filed a lawsuit against Gallogly for several reasons, including workplace discrimination.

Levi Hillard and Jess Eddy were both in attendance tonight. Both men allegedly claim sexual misconduct against former President David Boren and former Vice-President Tripp Hall.

The board tells News 4 they will make a statement after the closed-door meeting.