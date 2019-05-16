Two women killed after vehicles crash near Pawnee

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say two women were killed in a crash near Pawnee after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

It happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. on US 64, just north of SH 18, approximately two miles south of Pawnee.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on SH 18 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, entering the southbound lanes of US 64 and getting struck by another vehicle.

Four people were in the vehicle traveling northbound; the driver and another passenger were injured and taken to the hospital where they were stable. However, two women, Tammy Liggins, 50 of Tulsa, and Agnes Madden, 78, of Tulsa, were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The report states the cause of the investigation was due to failure to stop a stop sign.