4 the Weekend: music and art galore

Rain may change some planned activities this weekend, but let’s look at what is currently on tap.

The annual May Daze Festival is going on tonight and tomorrow in Blanchard.

This is a free event on Main Street.

Expect live entertainment, a carnival, and competitions including a turtle race and diaper derby.

Tonight the Free Wheeler Summer Music Series kicks off.

This is at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel and Park tonight from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s free and features live music, food trucks and pop up shops.

This is a once-a-month event through the summer.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has a special event called “Art In Bloom.”

It features floral sculptures inspired by art-pieces in the museum and created by local floral designers.

this wraps up Sunday and is included in the price of museum admission.