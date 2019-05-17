5 sets of twins graduating from Edmond North High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Many local high school students are getting ready to graduate but, at one ceremony, attendees will be seeing double - five times.

Inside Edmond North High School - tricky math problems aren't the only things leaving some confused.

"Her English teacher will see me and be like, 'Cacki, you dyed your hair!' And, I'm like I have no idea who you are,'" said Capri Burton

"Whenever people, they call me his name, I'll be like, yeah, what's up, I'm Rami," said Zaid Halibi.

Five sets of twins - in one graduating class.

"We've had a class - at least one class - together every single year," said Philip Stanley.

Their close bond - sometimes, a good thing.

"He helped me out last year with the finals," said Aimee Zimmerman.

"It's also nice to have some encouragement to get assignments done because, if she's working on it, I feel like I should be working on it too," said Zach Zimmerman.

Other times - a bit mischievous.

"We switched classes in elementary school a couple of times," said Phillip Stanley.

So, how do you tell the twins apart? Sometimes, it's all about the hair.

"Some people say the hair goes a different way," said Rami Halibi. "Like mine goes that way; his goes that way."

"I did like red, brown; I had this really ugly green color going on for a while," Capri said.

"It's very like sugar and spice, you know?" said Cacki Burton.

But, despite all the confusion, they said they wouldn't trade the twin life for the world. In fact, they'll all be heading out to the same colleges as their siblings.

"Having a twin is like a built-in best friend," Zach said.

One of the five sets of twins couldn't make the shoot because they had tests to take.

Graduation is Saturday.

They're staying local at the University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma.