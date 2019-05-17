Ardmore reserves special parking spot for wounded veterans

ARDMORE, Okla. – Jason Mix knew that he needed a change, so he decided to move to a peaceful town in southern Oklahoma.

“I expected to get away from the military and I ran smack dab into people that really care about veterans and a community that embraced me and accepted me and didn’t ask a lot of questions,” Mix said.

Mix joined the military in 1999 and became injured by mortar fire while serving in Iraq in 2007.

“They started mortaring the airfield and I got hit by one of the mortars as it came in from the airfield,” he told KXII.

After recovering from his injuries, he received the Purple Heart and moved to a community near Burneyville.

Now, wounded veterans in Ardmore are receiving special recognition after the city installed a sign to reserve a parking spot on the East Main Streetscape for veterans wounded in combat.

“We appreciate what our veterans do for us,” Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said. “We do not take that for granted at all. We thought designating them this parking space was just a very small token to show our appreciation.”

Mix says he appreciates the gesture.

“My brothers and I around here, we don’t ask for help,” Mix said. “We don’t ask for handouts. We take care of each other. But it does mean a lot when the community can do something like that for veterans, not just for myself, but for a lot of the guys. You don’t want to ask for help but it’s nice to have help.”