Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck near Melrose and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say 53-year-old Kenneth Blood was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Melrose at a high rate of speed as a driver in a truck was turning into a private driveway.

Officials say the motorcycle hit the front of the pickup truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

According to the police report, Blood was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.