Award winning azaleas? Oklahoma City hosting contest for water-smart landscaping

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders are hoping that a fun contest will encourage Oklahoma City residents to use water wisely.

Oklahoma City is hosting its H2Outstanding Landscape Award contest for residents to show off their water-smart landscape.

The contest recognizes homeowners who use outdoor water efficiently by applying the following principles into their landscape:

Planning and design: Incorporate water-smart practices into the landscape. Soil improvement: Increase soil quality with organic matter and perform a soil test before fertilizing. Turf planning: Use drought-tolerant turf species and reduce the areas it will cover to only functional and visually appealing areas. Plant selection and placement: Incorporate plants adapted to Oklahoma’s weather to decrease water use. Plants with similar watering needs should be grouped to increase water efficiency. Mulch cover: Use mulch to help retain soil moisture, prevent erosion, and control weeds. Efficient irrigation practices: Avoid overwatering by checking your sprinkler system regularly and using soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems for optimum efficiency. Water deeply and less frequently. Landscape maintenance: Mow at a higher height to help retain moisture in your lawn and add mulch to keep water in the soil where plants need it.

The deadline to enter is June 30 and there is no fee to apply.

The winner of the contest will receive a $200 gift card to a local plant nursery, plus two tickets to the Myriad Botanical Gardens 2020 Oklahoma Gardening School. Second place gets a $150 gift card and third place will receive a $100 gift card.

The contest rules are as follows:

Contest is open to residential customers served by Oklahoma City water, including Warr Acres and The Village.

The landscape entered must be an established residential front yard and irrigated with Oklahoma City water.

Entries will be judged on use of the seven Water Smart principles.

Entry must include at least three photos of the front-yard landscape .

Photos submitted with entry may be used for future marketing activities.

Judges will appoint scores for each landscape based upon how well they meet the Water Smart criteria.

All results are final.