× BREAKING: OU Names Interim President

NORMAN, Okla. — The OU Board of Regents have named Joseph Harroz, Jr. as the interim president of the university.

The decision comes after a closed door meeting that started at 8:15 pm and went into the early morning. Harroz, Jr. is the current dean of OU Law and former legal counsel for David Boren.

A statement released by the board following the meeting states that he’ll hold the position for at least 15 months, with the possibility of it becoming permanent.

The meeting came three days after Jim Gallogly announced his retirement after less than a year with OU.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 4 for updates.