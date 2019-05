× Calera officer’s son killed in shooting

CALERA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirms to KXII a Calera officer’s 11-year-old son died from a gunshot wound Thursday night.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Sterret Road in Calera around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Calera Police Chief confirmed the victim was an officer’s child in a Facebook post.

It is not clear who fired the shot.

OSBI officials say their investigation is ongoing.