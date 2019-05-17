Couple accused accused of breaking into 50 cars in two days from Norman to Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Police believe they've tracked a cities-wide crime spree to an Oklahoma City couple after one of them admitted to breaking into at least 50 cars over a weekend.

At the end of March, high schoolers Darby Boswell, Madison Motley, and a friend woke up to find their car windows had been smashed, and their belongings stolen, including laptops and purses. They said the cost of fixing their windows was nearly $1,000 on top of the stolen goods.

"This is what they did, was look for crimes of opportunity or vehicles where high-dollar valuables were left inside," said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Jensen said the real break in the case came after Motley's mother used information coming in from her stolen credit card to find the two suspects on Facebook. Police identified the two as Jeremy Meza-Covarrubias and Delecia Satepauhoodle.

"Selling our stuff on [Facebook] Marketplace," Motley said.

So police set up and undercover buy and met Meza-Covarrubias. When they got there, he had some stolen property on him, and allegedly admitted the two had gone to Norman over the weekend and broken into 40 to 50 vehicles. He said they had made the trip about 10 times over the past month. After obtaining a search warrant, police found a large amount of stolen goods in his home.

"Based on the information and the property that we were able to uncover in these cases, we were able to solve cases across the metro," Jensen said. So far, the property has been connected with 20 cases in Norman, two in Moore, two in Oklahoma City, and eight in Edmond. "We believe these individuals were habitual criminals."

Now the two are each facing charges that include 14 counts of felony burglary in the third degree, concealing stolen property, pattern of criminal offenses, and 14 counts of misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Warrants have been issued for both.

News 4 tried to reach Satepauhoodle at her home but a family member said she wasn't home and declined to comment. Attempts to reach Meza-Covarrubias on Facebook have not been returned and his Facebook page has since been removed.