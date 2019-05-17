Cowgirls Win Wild One Over Tulsa, Advance to Regional Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's softball team won a wild game with in-state rival Tulsa 13-10 on Friday afternoon, advancing to the NCAA regional final at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

Chyenne Factor hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning for the Cowgirls that gave them the lead for good.

Samantha Show then added some insurance by crushing a 3-run home run to left field in the seventh inning to make it 13-9 OSU.

OSU scored the first four runs of the game, getting an RBI single from Michaela Richbourg in the first inning to lead 1-0.

In the second inning the Cowgirls added two runs, first on a solo home run by Sydney Pennington, then scoring on a run on a Tulsa error.

Kiley Naomi drove in a run on a single in the third inning to make it 4-0.

Tulsa came back with a five-run third inning, including a three-run home run by Haley Meinen to put the Hurricane on top 5-4.

OSU tied it in the fourth inning when Chelsea Alexander stole second base, then scored when the throw to second base was wild.

OSU pitcher Logan Simunek then walked in two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and a fielder's choice with an error allowed another TU run to score to make it 8-5 Hurricane, setting up the late game homer heroics for the Cowgirls.

OSU improves to 41-14 on the season.

The Cowgirls will play in the regional final at 3:00 Saturday, and will have to be beaten twice to keep them from advancing to the super regional.