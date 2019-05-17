‘All clear’ given at Del City grocery store following bomb threat

DEL CITY, Okla. – A grocery store in Del City was evacuated on Friday morning during an investigation into a bomb threat.
Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Del City Fire Department announced that they were helping police with a bomb threat at the Cash Saver grocery store, located in the 4100 block of S.E. 29th St.
Investigators quickly evacuated the store as they began looking into the threat.
As a precaution, Christian Heritage Academy, which is located near the Cash Saver, decided to keep all of the students indoors.
About an hour later, investigators determined the scene was safe.
35.442006 -97.440870