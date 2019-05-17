Rescan Instructions

‘All clear’ given at Del City grocery store following bomb threat

Posted 9:22 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18AM, May 17, 2019

DEL CITY, Okla. – A grocery store in Del City was evacuated on Friday morning during an investigation into a bomb threat.

Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Del City Fire Department announced that they were helping police with a bomb threat at the Cash Saver grocery store, located in the 4100 block of S.E. 29th St.

Investigators quickly evacuated the store as they began looking into the threat.

As a precaution, Christian Heritage Academy, which is located near the Cash Saver, decided to keep all of the students indoors.

About an hour later, investigators determined the scene was safe.

