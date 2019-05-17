‘All clear’ given at Del City grocery store following bomb threat

DEL CITY, Okla. – A grocery store in Del City was evacuated on Friday morning during an investigation into a bomb threat.

Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Del City Fire Department announced that they were helping police with a bomb threat at the Cash Saver grocery store, located in the 4100 block of S.E. 29th St.

Investigators quickly evacuated the store as they began looking into the threat.

Bomb Dogs from Tinker AFB Security Forces assisting DCPD https://t.co/crkDcKAJeP pic.twitter.com/zEzgeSzBU2 — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) May 17, 2019

As a precaution, Christian Heritage Academy, which is located near the Cash Saver, decided to keep all of the students indoors.

About an hour later, investigators determined the scene was safe.