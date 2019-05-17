Rescan Instructions

Dreaming of a summer vacation? Places where you get the most for your money

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the temperatures heat up, many people might be dreaming about getting away on a vacation.

However, experts say you don’t have to go far in order to find a great summer destination.

WalletHub researchers developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also easy to reach. In all, they analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 40 key indicators like the cost of the cheapest flight, number of attractions and weather.

The ‘Best Places to Visit in Summer’ ranking is as follows:

  1. Orlando/ Kissimmee, Florida
  2. Austin/ Round Rock, Texas
  3. Washington, Arlington, DC area
  4. Chicago, Illinois
  5. Dallas/ Ft. Worth, Texas
  6. Las Vegas, Nevada
  7. Cincinnati, Ohio
  8. Tampa/ St. Petersburg, Florida
  9. Nashville/ Davidson, Tennessee
  10. New York/ Jersey City, New York & New Jersey
  11. Atlanta, Georgia
  12. San Antonio/New Braunfels, Texas
  13. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  14. Louisville, Kentucky
  15. Raleigh, North Carolina.

If you are dreaming about traveling internationally this summer, it seems like Oklahomans have a favorite place to visit.

The team at CenturyLinkQuote looked at the most visited international countries based on 2017 data from the National Travel and Tourism Office to determine the most popular travel destinations in each state.

For Oklahoma residents, it seems like England is the most popular choice.

Researchers say the average cost of international airfare runs around $1,000. The average cost of an international vacation, including airfare, is going to run you about $2,423 per person.

