Dreaming of a summer vacation? Places where you get the most for your money

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the temperatures heat up, many people might be dreaming about getting away on a vacation.

However, experts say you don’t have to go far in order to find a great summer destination.

WalletHub researchers developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also easy to reach. In all, they analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 40 key indicators like the cost of the cheapest flight, number of attractions and weather.

The ‘Best Places to Visit in Summer’ ranking is as follows:

Orlando/ Kissimmee, Florida Austin/ Round Rock, Texas Washington, Arlington, DC area Chicago, Illinois Dallas/ Ft. Worth, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Cincinnati, Ohio Tampa/ St. Petersburg, Florida Nashville/ Davidson, Tennessee New York/ Jersey City, New York & New Jersey Atlanta, Georgia San Antonio/New Braunfels, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Louisville, Kentucky Raleigh, North Carolina.

If you are dreaming about traveling internationally this summer, it seems like Oklahomans have a favorite place to visit.

The team at CenturyLinkQuote looked at the most visited international countries based on 2017 data from the National Travel and Tourism Office to determine the most popular travel destinations in each state.

For Oklahoma residents, it seems like England is the most popular choice.

Researchers say the average cost of international airfare runs around $1,000. The average cost of an international vacation, including airfare, is going to run you about $2,423 per person.