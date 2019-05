× Emergency crews respond to rollover crash near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash near downtown.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday at I-40 and I-35. Traffic in the area was being diverted.

Crews said a cement truck was involved. A News 4 crew is headed to the scene.

No other details, including any injuries, have been released at this time.