Enid attorney arrested on multiple domestic abuse complaints

ENID, Okla. - "I couldn`t believe that he would do something like that," said Enid resident Ruby Wise.

Attorney Robert Faulk facing the following charges:

Domestic abuse/prior pattern of physical abuse Domestic assault and battery by strangulation Intimidation of a witness Domestic abuse/assault & battery

"When I was told what he was charged with... I was shocked," said Wise.

Shock for some, but others tell News 4 they're not surprised by this.

Jenny Greethurst says she worked in the legal field for around 20 years.

She says Faulk is "not well respected by his legal peers."

It was early Sunday morning when police got a call reporting a man dragging a woman into a home.

Officers arrived to find the front door open.

The police report says they tried to get Robert's attention, but when "Robert refused to acknowledge our presence," and because they heard "fighting in the back room," they rushed inside.

Officers say they believed the woman inside was in "imminent danger of serious bodily harm."

The document says, it sounded like "someone was coughing or being choked."

Faulk was taken into custody.

Documents say the woman told police she was afraid, telling officers she didn't want to die.

The report also says, she did not want to get Faulk in trouble.

The police "asked if Robert had choked her until she passed out and she nodded yes. I asked her for how long and she stated she did not know how long she was out."

When the police asked what started the fight, she told them "he was mad because she went over to somebody's house."

News 4 went to Faulk's office and home, but no answer.

Faulk had previous trouble with the Oklahoma Bar Association.

In 2015, he was charged with public intoxication.

Documents say he wasn't suspended.

He's out of jail right now on bond, if convicted, he could face ten years in prison.

Faulk will be back in court May 21st.