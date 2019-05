× Fire crews responding to ‘fully involved’ house fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are responding to a fully-involved house fire on the city’s northwest side.

Firefighters were called to the scene near NW 2nd and McKinley just before 11:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Scanner traffic indicates firefighters are currently battling the blaze defensively.

No word on anyone inside the structure at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.