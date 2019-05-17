× Leaders decline to meet with slain Oklahoma teen’s parents

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) – Officials from an Oklahoma City suburb where police fatally shot a black, unarmed teenager while he was naked say they won’t meet with his parents.

Edmond’s city manager and police chief signed a letter dated Friday in which they declined to speak with the parents of Isaiah Lewis because they have hired an attorney and the investigation of his death is ongoing.

Vicki and Troy Lewis also requested a meeting with the mayor, who didn’t sign the response.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say 17-year-old Lewis died April 29 after two officers who had been following the teen shot him after he broke into a house.

At some point, police say a physical confrontation occurred between officers and Lewis.

"Both officers were violently assaulted during this confrontation inside the house," Jenny Wagnon, from the Edmond Police Department, told News 4.

After tasing Lewis, police say they were forced to shoot Lewis.

However, Lewis' family says they didn't need to use deadly force. The parents' attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, says Lewis' race may have factored into his death.

"He was not armed," Vicki said. "He didn't deserve to die the way that he did. He didn't deserve to die, period. "