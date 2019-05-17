Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim in wheelchair

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a man in a wheelchair earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Tulsa police officers were called to the area near 15th and Denver after witnesses reported seeing an assault taking place.

Investigators say 49-year-old Lonnie Pearson was seen pushing a man out of a wheelchair and then kicking him when he was on the ground.

When the victim tried to get up with the use of his cane, witnesses say Pearson hit the man on the head.

Officials told FOX23 the assault was the result of an argument the pair was having over Pearson’s treatment of women. The victim told police that he heard Pearson making inappropriate sexual remarks to women, so he told Pearson to stop disrespecting them.

The victim received 15 staples to his head following the attack.

Pearson was arrested on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.