Myriad Botanical Gardens closed due to work at Devon Tower

OKLAHOMA CITY – A terrifying incident at the Devon Tower earlier this week is still affecting a popular spot downtown.

It was an unbelievable sight Wednesday morning in downtown Oklahoma City – a window washing basket swinging high above the Devon Tower.

It became unsecured, leaving two men inside in serious danger.

“You could hear it hitting, very loudly, the side of the building,” said Dave Hager, CEO of Devon Energy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little more than 30 minutes after the original call, firefighters were able to get the men to safety.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 flew around the Devon Tower on Thursday as crews inspected the damage.

Authorities say falling debris is still a danger, which is why streets around the tower are still blocked off.

Now, the Myriad Botanical Gardens is also closing its doors out of an abundance of caution.

"Out of abundance of caution, the Gardens and Crystal Bridge are closed today due to the ongoing work to secure the damage to Devon Tower. Public safety is our concern," a note from the gardens read.