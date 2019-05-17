Rescan Instructions

NBA Finalists Include Two from Oklahoma

Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers waits to be introduced before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 28, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. , (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NBA released its finalists for the six individual awards on Friday night, and two players with Oklahoma ties are among those on the list.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is one of three finalists for the Most Valuable Player award as well as the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Former OU star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is a finalist for the Rookie of the Year.

The NBA awards show will be held June 24.

Here is a complete list of finalists for all the awards:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

