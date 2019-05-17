× NBA Finalists Include Two from Oklahoma

The NBA released its finalists for the six individual awards on Friday night, and two players with Oklahoma ties are among those on the list.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is one of three finalists for the Most Valuable Player award as well as the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Former OU star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is a finalist for the Rookie of the Year.

The NBA awards show will be held June 24.

Here is a complete list of finalists for all the awards:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers