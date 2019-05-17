NBA Finalists Include Two from Oklahoma
The NBA released its finalists for the six individual awards on Friday night, and two players with Oklahoma ties are among those on the list.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is one of three finalists for the Most Valuable Player award as well as the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Former OU star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is a finalist for the Rookie of the Year.
The NBA awards show will be held June 24.
Here is a complete list of finalists for all the awards:
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers