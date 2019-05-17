× OCSO investigating inmate death

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a female inmate was found dead in her cell Friday morning.

Tara Lynn Garcia, 48, was discovered around 5 a.m. by detention officers.

Officials say attempts to resuscitate Garcia were unsuccessful. The Medical Examiner’s office will make the final determination for cause of death.

Garcia had two cellmates, but authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

Garcia was arrested by Edmond police yesterday morning for a petit larceny warrant. The judge ordered she be held without bond.

She was booked into jail less than 24 hours before she was found dead.

This is the third inmate death at the Oklahoma County Jail in 2019.