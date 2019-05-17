× OHP searching for missing Arkansas man in Arkansas River

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently searching for a missing 57-year-old Arkansas City man after he and three others went swimming in the Arkansas River Thursday night.

According to KSN, crews searched the river until around 4:30 a.m. and returned at daylight but still could not find the missing man, identified as Gary Reece.

The Arkansas City Fire Department told KSN the search is under the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KSN four troopers are searching the river. However, they do not plan to use a dive team at this time.