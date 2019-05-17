× OKCPS issues statement on ransomware attack

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials have issued a statement on the status of the recent ransomware attack.

On Monday, OKCPS stated their network was “significantly compromised by a form of malware” and that the issue was “continuing to worsen.”

OKCPS officials confirmed Tuesday with News 4, district employees have been asked to not use their emails while the situation is being addressed to help limit exposure. The OKCPS network was shut down beginning 4 p.m. Monday.

Today, OKCPS issued a new statement updating the progress they’ve made with the issue:

“OKCPS continues to address the recent ransomware attack. IT Teams are being deployed tonight and over the weekend to scan and assess our more than 11,000 devices. We are grateful to our staff for their flexibility and for continuing to put students first as our experts work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We understand that the community has many questions and concerns. However, because this is part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation, we cannot comment on details at this time. We appreciate your patience.”

On Thursday, several parents expressed their concern over the lack of communication on this problem.

Parents said they did receive a text on Monday night, informing them of the problem, but haven’t heard much until today.

Staff with the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services said they are advising the district in the situation.